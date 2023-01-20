President Samia, British actor Idris Elba talk business in Davos

By BEATRICE MATERU More by this Author

Tanzania’s President Samia Suluhu Hassan this week joined world leaders in Davos, Switzerland, for the 53rd World Economic Forum Annual Meeting.

Among the key personalities she met was British actor Idris Elba.

President Samia Suluhu Hassan explaining the various investment opportunities available in Tanzania during a meeting in Davos, Switzerland on January 19, 2023. PHOTO | COURTESY | IKULU

Idris, who spoke from his experience as a Goodwill Ambassador for the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), said that countries need a food systems ministry, not just an agriculture ministry: “One that relies on people-centric policies, incentivises the private sector for early adoption of new systems, and has multifaceted goals.”

President Samia (2nd left) said she plans to transform the food system and its overall agriculture sector to include local processing.

His sentiments seemed to gel with Samia’s.

The Tanzanian leader said she plans to transform the food system and its overall agriculture sector to include local processing.

President Samia Suluhu Hassan (right) speaking at the meeting aimed at promoting Tanzania’s investment sector at the Congress Hall in Davos, Switzerland on January 19, 2023. PHOTO | COURTESY | IKULU

She said she intends to raise the profile of Tanzania’s biggest economic pillar beyond just raw material production for export.

“We have developed a national pathway for food system transformation, which is expected to strengthen local production, improve livelihoods, and help mitigate and adapt to climate change,” she said during the ‘Food Action Partnership: Investment in Greater Resilience’ session.

Delegates, among them Manchester United Co-chairman Avram Glazer (left), listen as President Samia Suluhu Hassan speaks during a forum to promote Tanzania’s investment opportunities in Davos, Switzerland on January 19, 2023. PHOTO | COURTESY | IKULU

At another session titled 'Repowering the World' President Samia said African countries can resolve the global energy crisis.

“We have everything when we talk about green energy, from cobalt, copper to nickel and others… You can extract and manufacture in Africa, provide energy to Africa and take it to other countries,” said the Tanzanian president.

President Samia Suluhu Hassan (2nd left) emphasises a point during a meeting with key personalities, among them British actor Idris Elba (centre, right), in Davos, Switzerland on January 19, 2023. PHOTO | COURTESY | IKULU

“We want to build regional power pools in East African and Southern African… if any region has a shortage, the other could supply it,” she said.

President Samia Suluhu Hassan (centre) with British actor Idris Elba and his wife Sabrina Elba (right) during a meeting in Davos, Switzerland on January 19, 2023. PHOTO | COURTESY | IKULU

Additionally, she said, instead of countries pursuing unilateral policies, more concerted efforts are needed to tackle the truly global energy crisis.