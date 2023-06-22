Safaricom Ethiopia CEO to step down after two years stint

By BUSINESS DAILY More by this Author

Safaricom CEO for the Ethiopia unit, Anwar Soussa, will step down at the end of July, bringing to an end a two-year stint.

Safaricom boss Peter Ndegwa said in an internal communication to staff that Mr Soussa’s “secondment comes to an end” on July 31.

Mr Soussa joined Safaricom Ethiopia in August 2021 to lead the establishment of the organisation, set up business operations and roll out a high-quality network, according to Mr Ndegwa.

“We will announce Anwar's successor in due course,” said Mr Ndegwa.

“I wish Anwar the best in his future endeavours as his assignment with Safaricom Ethiopia comes to an end.”

As the first CEO of Safaricom Ethiopia, Mr Soussa has overseen the attainment of milestones including setting up the team and launching commercial operations of the second telecommunications operator in Ethiopia.

He has so far steered Safaricom Ethiopia to acquire over four million customers, with the network now covering more than 25 percent of Ethiopia's population and spread across 50 cities and towns.

The telco was on May 11 granted a licence for mobile money in Ethiopia after paying investment licence fees of $150 million (Ksh21 billion).

“I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to Anwar for his leadership and contributions to Safaricom Ethiopia. Throughout his tenure he has demonstrated unwavering passion and commitment, which have played a crucial role in our achievements thus far,” said Mr Ndegwa.

The telco plans capital expenditure of between Ksh40 billion ($285.2 million) and Ksh45 billion ($320.86 million) on the Ethiopian unit in the current financial year that runs to March next year. This compares with Ksh55.6 billion ($396.43 million) spent in the financial year ended March 2023.