RwandAir cancels flights to DR Congo

By VALERIE KOGA More by this Author

Rwanda's national carrier RwandAir has cancelled all flights to the Democratic Republic of Congo hours after Kinshasa said the airline has been barred from its airspace.

"RwandAir has decided to cancel all flights to Kinshasa, Lubumbashi, and Goma with immediate effect," the airline said on its Twitter handle on Saturday.

"We are sorry for the inconvenience and disruption this may cause to our customers and we will waive change of reservation fees and offer re-issues or refunds for those affected."

The airline added that it would update its clients on any changes.

DRC on Saturday said it had “immediately” suspended the RwandAir flights in the country with government spokesman Patrick Muyayasaying that a “stern warning is given to the Government of Rwanda” over its alleged involvement in the conflict in North Kivu, eastern DRC.

The move came after DRC on Thursday accused Rwanda of supporting the M23 rebels who are currently fighting government forces in North Kivu province. Rwanda denied any involvement.

