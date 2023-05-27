Review finds Somalia deserving of a $9.4m funding boost

By TESFA-ALEM TEKLE More by this Author

Somalia is all but assured of $9.4 million from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) after the latest review by the latter’s executive board.

When released, the funds will push the total of disbursement to Somalia to $386.1 million over seven years.

Over the past five years, Somalia has gone through IMF Staff Monitoring Performance reviews with the latest falling under the Extended Credit Facility and the Extended Fund Facility.

At the end of the review, the board approved a fourth HIPC interim assistance of SDR 2.211 million to cover 100 percent of Somalia’s eligible debt service to the IMF that falls due between June 17, 2023 and June 16, 2024.

In March, an IMF team led by Laura Jaramillo, held discussions with Somali authorities in Nairobi and agreed on the fifth review under the ECF arrangement.

“Notwithstanding significant climate, security, and political challenges, the Somalia authorities remain committed to economic reforms and the Highly Indebted Poor Countries (HIPC) process with the aim of building resilience, promoting inclusive growth, and reducing poverty,” the IMF said.

It added that the HIPC Completion Point, a stage granting full debt relief, appears achievable by the last quarter of 2023.

“Improvements are ongoing on public financial management, including on payroll integration. It will be important to continue to implement reforms to improve Anti-Money Laundering/Combating the Financing of Terrorism and strengthen governance and transparency, including on procurement and concessions,” the IMF added.

To clear a debt of $5 billion, Ms Jaramillo suggested that authorities stay the course on the HIPC Completion Point.

“Impressive achievements include the recent approval by parliament of several key pieces of legislations, including the Electricity Act, the Extractive Industries Income Tax Law, the Data Protection Law, the Targeted Financial Sanctions Law, the Digital ID System Law, the Investment and Investor Protection Act, and the Federal Law on Fisheries,” Jaramillo stated.

“The authorities reached debt relief agreements with most Paris Club members and the Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development and continue to seek agreements with other bilateral creditors.”

IMF officials also touched on Somalia achieving debt relief.

“Contributions from Somalia’s partners to the Somalia Country Fund are critical to ensure smooth delivery of IMF technical assistance to support the goals of the ECF-supported programme and the HIPC Initiative.”

On March 25, 2020, IMF said Somalia had reached the HIPC Decision Point and now it indicates the country is posed to achieve a Completion Point leading to debt relief by end of 2023.

Somalia Debt Relief: A Longer-Term Proposition was a comparative article authoritatively published by John Hurley on the website of Center for Global Development (CGD) in May 2017.

Hurley partly wrote, “While Somalia’s challenges are much more difficult, the debt relief process in Liberia successfully established the building blocks for sound economic policy and basic institution building.”

In the case of Somalia, he cautioned that there could be bumps, if not boulders, in the road ahead.

