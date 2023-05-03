Motorists in Tanzania's Dar es Salaam to pay more for fuel

By The EastAfrican More by this Author

Motorists in Tanzania’s commercial capital Dar es Salaam will pay more for fuel this month following the increase of prices of petrol and diesel imported through the main port.

The new prices released by Tanzania’s Energy and Water Utilities Regulatory Authority (Ewura) take effect on May 3, 2023.

Motorists in Dar will pay Tsh2,871 ($1.22) per litre of petrol, an increase of Tsh90 ($0.038), while diesel will cost Tsh2,847 ($1.21) per litre, up by Tsh24 ($0.010).

“These price changes are due to changes in oil prices in the global market, transportation costs (BPS Premium) and the value of the shilling compared to the US dollar,” Ewura said in a statement.

In the northern regions, including Tanga, Kilimanjaro, Arusha, and Manyara, pump prices remain the same at Tsh2,756 ($1.17) and Tsh2,900 ($1.23) for petrol and diesel respectively.

Prices differ from one region to another due to charge differences at the recommended loading ports and transportation costs.

The energy regulator noted pump prices for southern regions – Mtwara, Lindi and Ruvuma – served by fuel imported through Mtwara port will remain as was in April as there has been no new imports received.

Fuel prices remain steepest in northwestern Kyerwa district in Kagera region where petrol costs Tsh3,109 ($1.32) and diesel Tsh3,084 ($1.31).