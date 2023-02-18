NMG plans forum to help deepen tech adoption in business

By JOHN MUTUA More by this Author

The government and private sector in Kenya will be meeting this week at a forum organised by the Nation Media Group to deepen use of technology.

Leading the government will be ICT Cabinet Secretary Eliud Owalo in a forum that will also be attended by US ambassador to Kenya Meg Whitman.

The February 22-24 event dubbed “Enhancing Africa’s Digital Transformation” will have leading figures in the digital space shed light on the critical role of technology amid the disruptions that have led to a shift in how corporates and government entities operate.

Owalo is leading the government’s bid to shift some 5,000 services online while Whitman has immense experience in the digital space given that she previously served as chief executive of tech giants eBay and Hewlett-Packard.

Digitising operations

The forum – the third to be organised by NMG – will happen at a time when digitising of operations is seen as priceless for any firm keen to remain in business and thrive in the current challenging environment.

“The event will assemble varied stakeholders and respected authorities in the digital world to present and discuss ideas, innovations, discoveries and perspectives relating to the prevailing and emerging needs of an increasingly digitised world,” NMG chief executive Stephen Gitagama said.

Key areas of focus include the role of the digital shift in expanding businesses and cyber safety.

Participants at the forum to be held at the Sarova Whitesands Beach Resort in Mombasa will tap from Whitman’s vast experience in how she led global giants in the digital shift, helping position them at vantage points to grow their business.

Online work

The reality of the digital shift became pronounced in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak in 2020, which disrupted businesses and governments, forcing greater investment in technology.

But while a good number of businesses have made progress in integrating technology into their operations, some are yet to get their footing right as the government plans an ambitious shift to offer services online.

The current administration plans to roll out 100,000km digital highway in form of fibre optic cables to serve 29,000 schools, 26,000 markets and 8.5 million homes.