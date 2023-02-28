NCBA Bank Tanzania plans expansion by digital innovation

By BEATRICE MATERU More by this Author

Adjusting from Covid-19 effect, NCBA Bank Tanzania announced its plans for expansion into the country’s key economic sectors, including consumer goods, transportation, energy, and manufacturing driven by digital innovation.

"We have realised that Tanzania’s growth is tied to the growth of these key economic sectors, and we want to be part of that growth. NCBA Bank is well-positioned to facilitate the growth of businesses across the East and West Africa,” said Mr John Gachora, the bank's group managing director.

The bank, which is headquartered in Kenya with a regional presence in Uganda, Rwanda and Ivory Coast, is expecting to launch its new digital platform and internet package solution for its corporate customers.

“Today, we are promising our customers that we are going to grow together. Our ambition in Tanzania is to take business across all borders. We normally support our business at the corporate level and small and mid-size enterprises,” he added.

Despite the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic, NCBA Bank Tanzania has continued to thrive, thanks to its launch of the NCBA brand in multiple markets and the expansion of its digital products, including M-Pawa, which has served nearly 7 million customers.

The bank is dedicated to providing financial services to the unbanked population, and its efforts have been recognised with the Best Digital Bank Award in the country.

Advertisement

In another development, the bank introduced its new CEO, Claver Serumaga who came up with the ambitious digital innovation plans.

“We will be launching a mobile platform that will bring convenience to our customers this year and at the same time, we will also launch an internet packaging solution for our corporate customers, which will change the way corporate customers interact,” explained Serumaga.

NCBA Bank came as a result of a merger between NIC Bank Tanzania Limited (NIC) and the Commercial Bank of Africa (CBA) Tanzania Limited in 2020.