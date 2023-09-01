MV Logos Hope docks at Kenya's coastal city of Mombasa

By ANTHONY KITIMO More by this Author

The world's largest floating library MV Logos Hope with 5,000 different book titles,375 passengers and crew from over 70 nations moored in Mombasa on August 22 for 45 days, signalling a boon for the tourism and education industries.

At a Ksh50 ($0.35) fee, members of the public are able to access the ship from 1pm to 7pm from Tuesday to Sunday, select and buy books from a wide variety of disciplines including science, cooking, sports, languages, religion among others.

Upon arrival, visitors are introduced to the vessel through a short movie and interactive displays.

During visiting hours, the vessel’s amphitheatre hosts illuminating talks aimed at enriching maritime careers.

People tour and Purchase books inside the MV Logos Hope Ship Library at the Port of Mombasa, Kenya on August 22 2023. PHOTO | KEVIN ODIT | NMG

"We are really happy to be here in Mombasa Kenya, after Kenya, we will go to South Africa, but we will also visit Tanzania, Madagascar, Mauritius and most parts of East Africa,” she said.

Book and excursion lovers from different parts of the country visited the ship with numbers multiplying over the weekends.

"I read about the ship, and I made my trip to Mombasa from Nakuru to come and witness the floating library," said Gladys Njeri, a book lover from Nakuru.

Constanza Figueroa who has been on board for two years said that so far, the ship has visited 150 ports in different countries.

"The last time a similar vessel came to Kenya was in 2005 when Mv Logos Hope's sister ship Doulos docked at the Port City," said Figueroa.

She added, "The ship is expected to begin her 2024 expeditions making her first stop-over in Maputo, Mozambique in January."

The floating book fair was to come to Mombasa in 2015 but the voyage was suspended due to fears of insecurity. MV Logos Hope's visit to the country was organised by Inchcape Shipping Services in partnership with Kenya Ports Authority, the county government of Mombasa and Kenya Tourism Board.