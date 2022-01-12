Kenyan truckers still on strike until Uganda writes letter on Covid test - union

By BRIAN OJAMAA More by this Author

Kenyan long distance truck drivers have said they are still continuing their protests at Malaba on the Kenyan-Ugandan border, despite an order from the East African community addressing their concerns.

The Kenya Transporters Association Limited (KTA) also sent communication to its more than 5,000 members who were on strike to resume their journey, following Uganda’s move to remove mandatory testing at the border.

A letter dated January 11 signed by the secretary of the EAC said the truck drivers’ concerns over the Covid-19 testing fees and duration of validity for Covid certificates had been addressed.

Mr Roman Waena, chairman of Kenya Long Distance Truck Drivers Union, on Tuesday told The EastAfrican that the protests will go on until the truck drivers’ demands are met through an official circular by the Ugandan government.

“We appreciate the move by EAC to address our grievances but we now want Uganda to make it official through a circular to avoid such things happening again in the near future,” he said.

Mr Waena said the Ugandan government should also communicate to its officials at the border in official letters before they can call off the protests.

“Even when the Ugandan government decided to bring about the new directives last month they didn't discuss it with the EAC; they just did it on their own. We are afraid they might do it again,” he said.

This comes even as the truck drivers have complained of harsh times at the long queue of lorries stretching about 120 kilometres from Malaba to Matisi area on the Kenyan side of the border.