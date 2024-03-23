Kenya-Uganda oil tiff: Dodoma offer Kampala can’t refuse

By AGGREY MUTAMBO More by this Author

By LUKE ANAMI More by this Author

Tanzania has seized a momentous opportunity in the Kenya-Uganda stalemate over oil importation with a raft of offers that Kampala cannot refuse.

The EastAfrican understands that President Samia Suluhu Hassan’s government has offered to register Uganda National Oil Company (Unoc) to use the Dar es Salaam port in the importation of fuel for Uganda as Kenya sticks to its guns on Uganda’s demands.

Meanwhile, a case that Kampala lodged at the East African Court of Justice (EACJ) awaits determination, with no set timelines although various sources have indicated a willingness by Uganda to withdraw it, on which Kenya is banking.

Presidents William Ruto, Yoweri Museveni and Samia recently converged in Zanzibar -- rare tripartite meeting reportedly requested by Uganda, people close to the discussions say, to seek assurance of Uganda’s smooth importation of petroleum and other products.

Read more here