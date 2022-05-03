12 start-ups from Kenya and Uganda long-listed for Africa Tech Awards

By JAMES ANYANZWA More by this Author

Kenya and Uganda rank among 15 African countries whose financial, health and climate-linked start-ups have the biggest impact potential in Africa.

The Viva Technology and the International Finance Corporation (IFC) have long-listed 12 start-ups from the two East African nations to battle it out with 33 others in the continent for the 2022 Africa Tech Awards scheduled to be held in Paris, France, from June 15-18, 2022.

The event is seeking to honour three start-ups each from the Financial Technology (Fintech) category, Health Tech Category and Climate Tech Category.

A joint statement by the two organisations dated May 2, 2022 shows that Kenya has produced nine start-ups for the competition. In the Fintech category, Kenya has Duhqa, ImaliPay, Lipa Later and Popote Pay, while Access Afya and Zuri Health have been listed in the Health Tech category, and Agrotech Plus, iShamba Ltd and Weee Centre in the Climate Tech category.

On the other hand Uganda has eMaisha Pay, Primed E-Health and Easy Matatu start-ups in the Fintech, Health Tech and Climate Tech categories, respectively.

Other African countries whose start-ups are participating in the competition include Benin, Cameroon, Egypt, Gabon, Ghana, Ivory Coast, Morocco, Niger, Nigeria, Senegal, South Africa, Tunisia and Zambia.

Advertisement

A total of top 45 start-ups from the continent have been long-listed for this year’s award.

Viva Tech is the biggest start-up and tech event in Europe that is recognised worldwide as a powerful catalyst for business transformation, start-up growth and innovation for the common good.

Since 2016, VivaTech has brought together in Paris the world’s top business leaders, start-ups, investors, researchers and thinkers for a unique experience combining inspiration, networking and a showcase for innovation.

Starting with the 2021 edition, VivaTech is now enriched with a digital platform that connects a global community of innovators.