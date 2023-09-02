Kenya’s park digital payment rollout hurting tour operators

By ANTHONY KITIMO More by this Author

Kenya’s decision to raise park entry fees and a mandatory online payment is turning out to be a source of frustrations to tour operators who say there is little option for corporate clients.

Kenya Wildlife Services (KWS) a state corporation responsible of conserving and managing national parks, first tripled parks entry fees before launching a common online payment platform.

But players say lack of flexibility means tourists may opt for other areas where such restrictions don’t play.

Diani Hospitality Owners Association Chairman Mohammed Hersi said the introduction of new park rates and the cumbersome process of payment at the parks gate will demotivate more tour operators from selling national and marine parks packages.

“The prices being offered are way above our neighbouring competitors such as Tanzania, Rwanda, and South Africa. This will affect our numbers as tourists will opt for those countries since they offer same packages at a cheaper price which will be a greatest stumbling block to tourism and economic growth,” said Mr Hersi who represent a lobby for players at the south coastal county of Kwale.

In the proposal which will take effect from January 2024, Kenyan and other East African Community (EAC) adults will pay $14 to visit the urban park such as Nairobi National Park during peak and low seasons. Children will pay $3.4 as entry fees, up from $1.4. The fees apply from January 2024.

Tiered structure fees

This is an increase from the $2.8 fee that adults from the EAC currently pay to enter the parks. On the other hand, foreign adults from the rest of Africa will pay $20 while international tourists will be charged about $100.

At different Premium Parks such as the Amboseli and Lake Nakuru National Parks adult visitors will pay $7 entry fee during the peak season and $5.5 during low season.

According to KWS, the proposed fees is as a result of a comprehensive analysis of the feedback gathered during forums conducted between January 30 and February 23, 2023.

The proposal also contains charges for camping, conference facilities and vehicle entering the parks.

KWS oversees 25 terrestrial national parks, twenty-nine terrestrial national reserves, four marine national parks, six marine national reserves, six national wildlife sanctuaries, and three captive wildlife management facilities.

The decision bucks a trend. In October 2022, Tanzanian authorities lowered park fees for East African citizens to attract more tourists from neighbouring countries to visit wildlife parks, historical sites, and adult EAC citizens will now pay Tsh10,000 ($4.2), the same fee adult Tanzanians will also be charged.

The announcement of new park rates is implemented less than a year after the government introduced the statutory 14 percent Value Added Tax and an extra two percent tourism levy to the Tourism Fund which stakeholders claim has increased operating cost.

In June, President William Ruto directed state agencies to shut down multiple paybill numbers to allow Kenyans to pay for services using a single channel, ‘222222’ which will be managed by the National Treasury.

On the new payment system, tour operators have expressed frustrations in using eCitizen to pay for park entry fee.

Monika Solanki, Lofty Tours and Safaris, Director said they are being forced to pay using individual payment as corporate do not have eCitizen platform.

"Over the weekend I had VVIP tourists and I had to use my driver's pin to pay for the entry fee. It worked well but this cannot continue in future," said Ms Solanki.

Over the weekend, just a day after government implemented President William Ruto's directive ordering all government agencies to onboard their services onto the e-Citizen platform, hundreds of tourists visiting different national parks were stranded after they failed to comply.

At Nairobi, Tsavo and several other marine parks, tourists who visited the recreational centres were barred from entry. Only those who paid through the platform were allowed in.

"I had to load $120 to pay for tourists at Tsavo East using my account," said John Kariuki.

At the Nairobi National Park, tourists were disappointed after the eCitizen platform temporarily collapsed.

Mr Hersi said tourists in different parks were barred since they do not have individual eCitizen accounts.

“A majority of tourists are paid through corporate and there's no provision in the eCitizen for that. Majority were barred but some tour operators had to load their accounts to pay on the behalf of the tourists," said Mr Hersi.

“What is worrying us is how this will work as tour drivers will have to do that which doesn't different between individual and corporate accounts."

KWS last week informed tourists that the system will be implemented starting August 25.

The President said the move is aimed at centralising payment of government services and increasing accountability.

The President revealed that the official government pay bill number is ‘222222’ which will be managed by the National Treasury.