Kenya Power to spend $331,000 in pilot transition to electric vehicles

By VINCENT OWINO More by this Author

State-owned Kenya Power has said it has started the process of phasing out vehicles that run on fossil fuels for electric ones as a way of adopting “sustainable ways of doing business.”

The company, mandated to distribute electricity to final retail consumers in the country, said in a statement on Tuesday that it has set aside $331,372 in this financial year to facilitate the pilot stage of the transition.

This first stage will involve the purchase of three electric vehicles, two pick-ups and one four-wheel-drive, and the construction of three electric vehicle charging stations in Nairobi, to be used by the company and for demonstration to the public.

According to the statement, Kenya Power has already invited bids for the construction of an e-mobility network infrastructure system (Enis) for the initial charging stations, which will allow payment through mobile money and credit cards.

Acting Managing Director Geoffrey Muli said the company is initiating this transition as a demonstration of its commitment to “substantially reduce its carbon footprint,” adding that they will also purchase electric two-wheelers and three-wheelers for its operations.

“We must play our rightful role to combat global warming by championing mitigation measures such as adoption of electric motorisation,” he said.

Advertisement

Mr Muli was speaking at the Swedish Embassy in Nairobi during the launch of electric two-wheelers, produced by Swedish firm Roam Motors, which are being introduced in the Kenyan market.

He said Kenya Power will purchase 50 such electric motorcycles in the medium term.

“The company has also established a liaison office, which acts as our one-stop shop, to champion the company’s e-mobility business,” Kenya Power said in the statement. “Through this office, Kenya Power is working with other stakeholders to support the development of the e-mobility eco-system.”