Firms issuing profit warnings see falling share prices at NSE

Thursday December 07 2023
Nairobi Securities Exchange trading floor. PHOTO | NMG

By BUSINESS DAILY

A majority of listed companies, which have announced profit warnings have seen their share prices fall by a deeper margin compared to peers in their respective market segments, reflecting deepening appreciation for company fundamentals among local investors.

Eleven firms have issued the alerts since March this year, attributed to a tough operating environment including higher cost of doing business due to taxation and inflation among other reasons.

