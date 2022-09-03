EAC team on orientation tour in DR Congo

By LUKE ANAMI More by this Author

The East African Community officials are set to visit the Democratic Republic of Congo to enhance awareness of how the bloc works.

The team led by the EAC Secretary General, Dr Peter Mathuki will comprise heads of EAC organs and institutions and eminent regional business leaders.

The DRC delegation will be led by Vice Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs Christophe Lutundula Apala Pen’ Apala.

The EAC mission to the DRC will take place in Kinshasa, between September 6 and 9.

The mission will kick off with a two-day forum with DRC government officials and the EAC Secretariat, the East African Legislative Assembly and the East African Court of Justice as well as the eight institutions of the EAC.

“This forum will create a platform to enhance understanding of the DRC government officials on the EAC instruments-protocols, laws, policies and strategies,” Dr Mathuki said.

Dr Mathuki said the forum will provide a platform for heads of EAC Organs and Institutions to enhance awareness and understanding of the various commitments in the integration pillars and the governing instruments that are in place at EAC level to DRC government officials.

The mission aims at enhancing awareness to the DRC government officials on the existing instruments, create trade synergies, explore and build business partnerships and immediate linkages for business associations.

During the forum, the private sector accompanying the Secretary General will hold business-to-business (B2B) meetings aimed at exploring opportunities for building business linkages and partnerships on areas of common interests in aim of developing trade and investment relations.