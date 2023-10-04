DR Congo inaugurates Sakania dry port

By XINHUA More by this Author

The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) President Felix Tshisekedi on Tuesday inaugurated the Sakania dry port, a Chinese-built megaproject.

During his field inspection, Tshisekedi described the dry port of Sakania as a modern one, hoping it could serve as an example for other ports of DRC.

Bordering Zambia, the dry port is located in southeastern Haut-Katanga Province, a main border post of DRC and constitutes an important mining channel.

Infrastructure and Public Works MInister Alexis Gisaro Muvuni said the project is expected to propel local socio-economic development and increase connectivity between the DRC and other regional countries.

For his part, Chinese Ambassador to the DRC Zhao Bin said that the port's inauguration is another fruit born from the win-win cooperation between China and the DRC.

The port will constitute a new platform for trade and transport for the DRC as well as a new window for its opening to the outside world, contributing to the sustainable and diversified economic development of the south-eastern region as well as the deepening of cooperation with neighbouring countries, Zhao added.