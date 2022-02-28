Countries ban Russian planes from their airspace

By AFP More by this Author

Countries across Europe and beyond are banning Russian planes from transiting through their airspace in protest over Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

On Friday, Britain announced an immediate ban on Russian private jets from UK airspace, in response to President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine the day before.

The Czech Republic, Poland and Bulgaria each said they will ban all Russian flights from their skies, starting from Friday midnight.

Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Slovenia and Romania follow suit on Saturday.

"There is no place for planes of the aggressor state in democratic skies," Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas tweets.

Austria and Germany

Austria says on Sunday all Russian flights will no longer be able to use Austrian airspace or land at Austrian airports from 1400 GMT.

"We are doing everything to show Vladimir Putin that we do not accept his invasion of Ukraine," Chancellor Karl Nehammer says in a tweet.

Germany says it will impose a three-month ban on all Russian flights, also from 1400 GMT on Sunday. Only humanitarian flights will be exempt.

France

France announces it will close off its airspace from Sunday night, in response to the invasion.

Belgium

Belgium says it will not accept Russian aircraft either.

"Our European skies are open skies," says Prime Minister Alexander De Croo. "They're open for those who connect people, not for those who seek to brutally aggress."

The Nordics

Finland, Sweden, Denmark, Norway and Iceland say they too will not accept any Russian planes.

Finland, which shares a 1,300-kilometre (800-mile) border with Russia, "is preparing to close its airspace to Russian air traffic," Transport Minister Timo Harakka tweets, without giving a time.

Italy, Spain, Malta and Portugal

Italy and Spain, too, say they are shutting off their airspace. Malta says it is also doing so to show "full solidarity with Ukraine", while Portugal followed suit Sunday afternoon.

North Macedonia

North Macedonia's government on Sunday also bans all Russian aircraft from its skies, but says humanitarian flights will be exempted.

Canada

Canada on Sunday closed its airspace to "all Russian aircraft operators", Transport Minister Omar Alghabra said on Twitter, for its "unprovoked attacks against Ukraine".

Russia retaliates

In tit-for-tat punitive measures, Russia on Sunday closes its airspace to flights operated by carriers from Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Slovenia.

A day earlier, it had closed its airspace to flights from Bulgaria, Poland and the Czech Republic.

On Friday, it banned all UK-linked planes from its skies.