Central Bank of Kenya keeps policy rate at 13pc despite falling inflation

By REUTERS

The Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) held its benchmark lending rate at 13.0 percent on Wednesday, its monetary policy committee (MPC) said, to allow inflation to continue declining to the desired level.

The decision follows rate hikes in December and February that were aimed at stabilising the exchange rate and helping stubborn inflation to start falling.

"The MPC noted that its previous measures have lowered inflation, addressed the exchange rate pressures, and anchored inflationary expectations," the committee said.

The Kenyan shilling has stabilised against the dollar after the government successfully raised $1.5 billion from international markets in February to partially buy back another bond that is maturing in June.

Inflation, which had remained on the higher side of the government's preferred band of 2.5-7.5 percent for months, fell to 5.7 percent last month.

"The current monetary policy stance will ensure that overall inflation continues to decline towards the 5.0 percent mid-point of the target range," the MPC said.