Africa Global Logistics targets emerging markets after rebranding

Bolloré Africa Logistics on Thursday announced it will now operate under the name Africa Global Logistics (AGL).

With this new brand, AGL affirms its ambition within the Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) Group to contribute to the sustainable transformation of Africa and emerging markets.

In December 2022, MSC Group confirmed it had completed the acquisition of Bolloré Africa Logistics business unit for $6.4 billion after the transaction was approved by all applicable regulatory authorities.

MSC intends to continue enhancing the continent’s connectivity with the rest of the world and enable trade within Africa amid the implementation of the continental free trade (AfCFTA).

Bolloré Group has a network of 85 maritime agencies in 74 African agencies in 32 countries, 11 branches on the Iberian Peninsula and two branches in Asia-Pacific.

In logistics, the company has a presence in 47 countries and manages all administrative and customs procedures for its customers, both before and after transportation for import and export and manages the carriage of goods to their final destination.

Provider of integrated logistics solutions AGL which has been present on the continent for more than a century, will continue to provide its local and international customers with a competitive integrated logistics network.

AGL Chief Executive Officer Phillippe Labonne in a statement said the company has the ambition to participate in the transformation of Africa by providing customised logistics solutions, improving the connectivity of territories and contributing to the establishment of a virtuous logistics ecosystem for all its stakeholders.

He said the company will develop multimodal logistics solutions by rail, road, air and water to meet the expectations of its customers and meet the challenges of logistics.

“Driving force behind the global connectivity of African territories AGL has over 250 logistics and maritime agencies, 22 port and rail concessions, 66 dry ports and 2 river terminals. Through this network, the company designs and implements solutions adapted to the needs of its customers along the value chain including less accessible areas,” Labonne said.

“AGL will accelerate its investments to develop its capacities and facilitate the import and export of goods and we shall seek to respond to the challenges of intra-African trade, energy transition, demographic growth, improvement of the living environment and digitalization of Africa,” he added.