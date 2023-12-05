Airbus picks Kenya for first drone hub

By BUSINESS DAILY More by this Author

European aerospace giant Airbus is eyeing Kenya as the base for its first earth station for high-altitude communication drones, opening the potential for up to 1,000 jobs for locals.

Airbus subsidiary AALTO, which has developed the solar-powered Zephyr High Altitude Platform Station (Zephyr HAPS), said it plans to put up the operation hub in Laikipia County from early next year, subject to regulatory approvals in Kenya.

