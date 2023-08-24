Advertisement The East African Business Africa now fastest growing source of diaspora flows to Kenya Thursday August 24 2023 Remittances, which are the single-biggest source of forex inflows into Kenya, stood at $4.3 billion, beating earnings from tourism ($1.85 billion), tea ($1.13 billion) and horticulture that brought in $1.1 billion last year. PHOTO | SHUTTERSTOCK Advertisement By BUSINESS DAILY More by this Author Diaspora remittances from African countries to Kenya posted a 42 percent growth in the seven months to July as more Kenyans continue to seek jobs and study abroad, especially in the continent.The Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) data reveals that in the seven months to July, Kenyan citizens living in other African countries wired $164.4 million (Ksh22.2 billion), up from $116 million (Ksh15.6 billion) last year.The growth is the fastest among all continents in a period when North America and Europe are coming from high inflation that averaged eight percent in the US and 7.9 percent in the UK.Read: Kenya’s diaspora remittances rise to $4.027bnMost of the cash from those residing abroad is spent on consumption, with North America accounting for 60 percent.The search for ‘greener pastures’ in terms of employment and education is the biggest factor pushing Kenyans to go try their luck abroad. Related Sub-Saharan Africa most expensive globally for cash transfer Kenyans abroad avoiding banks on sending money home Advertisement Uganda and Zambia are an example of countries offering better opportunities for Kenyans.Inflows from Zambia more than doubled, growing 136 percent to $5 million, followed by Uganda, which posted a 113.5 percent growth in cash sent back home by Kenyans.Inflation in the US has since eased to 3.2 percent in July. But with cumulative seven-month inflows, the world’s biggest economy still declined by 1.6 percent ($22 million) to $1.36 billion.Remittances, which are the single-biggest source of forex inflows into Kenya, stood at $4.3 billion (Ksh483 billion last year), beating earnings from tourism (Ksh268 billion-$1.85 billion), tea (Ksh163 billion-$1.13 billion) and horticulture that brought in Ksh152.2 billion ($1.1 billion) last year.High global inflation brought by geopolitical tensions led to the United States raising its interest rates, which resulted in contractionary global monetary policies and a preference for government securities as investment assets due to a reduction in inflows into Kenya.Read: Kenya charms diaspora to capital marketsOn the flip side, inflows from Middle East countries posted a significant drop in the period, with Bahrain posting an 80 percent reduction from $5.6 million last year to $1.1 million this year.Qatar posted a 38.4 percent fall to $31.9 million, while inflows from Oman declined to $1.1 million (68 percent).South Africa also posted a significant drop halving to $6.3 million from $13.5 million in the January-July period last year. Advertisement In the headlines Kagame warns Catholic pilgrims who 'worship poverty' Kagame lashed out at pilgrims after more than 20,000 attended a Catholic mass in Kibeho on August 15. Sudan army chief makes first foray in months of war In separate daytime images posted later, he is seen surrounded by civilians in the capital's twin-city of Omdurman. How Telkom Kenya feud with US firm led to mast shutdownEthiopia, five other nations invited to join BricsUganda, DRC army rescue 30 abductees from ADF rebelsWagner chief dead in plane crash, Russian officials sayZimbabwe extends voting to second day