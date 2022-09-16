Africa domestic flights set to grow at 6pc

By JAMES ANYANZWA More by this Author

Aircraft maker Boeing says intra-regional and domestic flight networks across Africa will grow at 6.1 percent compound annual growth rate (CAGR), driving a 20-year demand for 1,010 new airplanes by 2040, valued at $176 billion.

The firm said this week that with Europe remaining the most prominent origin/destination for African carriers, overall African air traffic growth is forecast at 5.2 percent, the third highest globally.

Boeing provided the data as part of its 2022 Commercial Market Outlook, the company’s long-term assessment of global demand for commercial airplanes and services.

Great recovery

According to the statement, African aviation traffic has recovered strongly in 2022, with pent-up demand and economic growth driven by higher global commodity prices allowing African airlines to recover flight operations to 80 percent of pre-pandemic levels.

Africa’s above world average annual economic growth of 3.1 percent, combined with increasing rates of urbanisation and a growing middle class population will continue to drive the continent’s long-term traffic demand.

“African carriers are well-positioned to support inter-regional traffic growth and capture market share by offering services that efficiently connect passengers and enable commerce within the continent,” said Randy Heisey, Boeing managing director of Commercial Marketing for Middle East and Africa.

“We forecast an increase in the average aircraft size and seats per aircraft for the African fleet, as mid-size, single aisles, like the Boeing 737 MAX, will be the most in demand for the continent.”