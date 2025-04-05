Glitches in Uganda’s coffee journey towards meeting Europe demands

A major funding deficit and listing of coffee farmers on a national register have stood out in Uganda’s quest to comply with the European Union Deforestation Regulations (EUDR) ahead of the December 31, 2025 deadline.

The EUDR compliance regime requires commodity exporters to the European Union (EU) market to provide details on the impact of production on forest cover and plans for restoration of lost trees in farming and mining zones.

In addition, corporate sustainability standards issued by the EU compel commodity exporters to document compliance actions related to observance of human rights, labour rights, third-party rights, and fulfilment of taxation and customs clearance obligations enforced at the national level.

So far, commodities gazetted in the EUDR compliance list include coffee, chilli, timber, tea, cotton, and avocado among others. In contrast, vanilla and maize are currently exempt from EUDR compliance requirements according to the International Trade Centre based in Geneva, Switzerland.

Compliance related to EUDR include registration of farmers, mapping of farmland through use of digital tools, and registration of value chain players such as agricultural processors, transporters, warehouse operators, plus clearing and forwarding agents.

Whereas total EUDR compliance cost is estimated at over $20 million derived from the existing number of coffee farmers located across Uganda, only $4 million has been disbursed by a donor funded entity raising concerns about the country’s ability to achieve full compliance before the deadline.

Latest data compiled by the Uganda Coffee Platform shows 760,119 farm polygons had been mapped by the close of January 2025, while 688,327 coffee farmers had been registered out of a targeted 912,906 farms surveyed by a firm hired by the national taskforce on EUDR compliance in the coffee industry.

Around 900,000 farm polygons had been mapped by 14th March 2025, while 805,000 coffee farmers had been registered out of the targeted 912,906 farmers, the data shows. The data collection covered 100 districts out of 146 districts in Uganda.

“We have covered about 70 percent of the coffee industry value chain so far regarding EUDR compliance. Government’s previous estimates indicated there were 1.7 million coffee farmers in Uganda, but we realised there are five million today. The minimum cost of EUDR compliance per farmer is $5, which would translate into $25 million for the coffee value chain alone. ABI Trust has provided $4 million so far. Finding the balance required to complete the compliance journey is a challenge that could be better shouldered by the private sector compared to the government. Though the Uganda Coffee Development Authority was dissolved by the government last year, the Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries has proved cohesive towards the compliance implementation process. Other potential sources of funding for Uganda’s EUDR compliance activities include the EU, which has provided around 70,000 euros for such activities,” said Robert Byaruhanga, chairman of Uganda Coffee Exporters Association.

“We have reached out to various coffee farmers, and we believe forming different local cooperatives will help smooth compliance with the EUDR standards. More than 700,000 coffee farmers have been registered so far, and we are on track to capture the rest before the new deadline kicks in. But the cost of certification during the compliance process is quite problematic.

Who foots this bill? Is it the government or the private sector? Use of local languages in the commodity value chain due diligence process will enable semi-literate rural farmers to provide relevant farm data through digital tools with the assistance of agricultural extension workers.

The EU accounts for 70 percent of our coffee exports and we cannot afford to lose it,” explained Deus Nuwagaba, a senior manager at NUCAFFE Uganda.

Government officials were not available for comment by press time.