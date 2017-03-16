Fear of food crisis over pest invasion

Science and Health

Armyworm invasion: It is very hungry (and not picky) — This pest targets maize (the primary food crop in many of the areas where the pest has been identified) and other cereal crops, plus cotton, soybean, potato and tobacco crops. When it does invade, up to three-quarters of the crop can be destroyed. PHOTO | AFP

Scientists warn that parts of southern Africa already hit by record droughts now face another potential food crisis because of the invasion of the crop-eating pest, known as the “fall armyworm.”

What is the fall armyworm?

It is not actually a worm, but a hungry caterpillar that eats crops before turning into a moth. It is a new pest, not to be confused with the similarly named “African armyworm,” which has been present in the region for many years.

Where did it come from?

It is native to the Americas, but experts are not sure how it reached Africa. One theory is that the eggs or the caterpillars hitched a ride in some imported produce, or even made it on board commercial flights.

Why is it such a threat to farming?