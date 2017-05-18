Ebola cases present high national risk in Congo -WHO

Science and Health

A health worker wearing protective gear at a facility treating Ebola cases in West Africa. FILE PHOTO | NATION

An outbreak of Ebola in the Democratic Republic of Congo involving up to 20 people is in an extremely remote area and presents a high risk at a national level, the World Health Organisation said on Wednesday.

In an update on the outbreak, first confirmed last week, the United Nations health agency said there were two confirmed and 18 suspected cases of Ebola infection. Three people have died among the suspected and confirmed cases.