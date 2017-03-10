Home News

Japan to withdraw peacekeepers from South Sudan

Members of the Japanese Ground Self-Defence Force (GSDF) arrive at the airport in Juba, South Sudan, on November 21, 2016. The group, mostly engineers, will construct roads and facilities and are also assigned for the first time under Japan’s new security law, which enables GSDF troops to use weapons to rescue UN staff under attack. PHOTO | SAMIR BOL | AFP  

By Reuters

Posted  Friday, March 10   2017 at  13:43

Japan's Self Defence Force will withdraw from the United Nations peacekeeping mission in South Sudan when its troops there return home around the end of May, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Friday.

The Japanese military contingent's primary mission for the past five years has been to build infrastructure in the war-torn country.

However, in a move that stoked controversy in Japan, the contingent was allowed from November to mount rescue missions and escort UN staff and personnel of non-government bodies (NGO), in line with a 2015 security law that expanded the overseas role of the SDF, as the military is known.