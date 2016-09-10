Who cares about the Grevy’s zebra?

Magazine

The Grevy’s zebra at Mpala Conservancy in Laikipia County, Kenya. PHOTO | COURTESY | LAIKIPIA WILDLIFE FORUM

Just 2,350 at last count. In the early 1970s, the Grevy’s zebra in Kenya numbered between 14,000 and 15,000.

In January, the endangered species were counted during a rally organised by the Grevy’s Zebra Trust in northern Kenya.

“Some 162 cameras captured 40,810 images, over an area of 25,000 square km. Of these, 15,246 were good, meaning that the animals were facing in the right direction and were in focus; 1,942 Grevy’s were uniquely identified and named,” Daniel Rubenstein announced on September 3 at the Great Grevy’s Zebra Ball held at the Fairmont Mount Kenya Safari Club in Nanyuki.

Dr Rubenstein is a professor of zoology at Princeton University, and a member of the technical committee that gives guidance to the Grevy’s Zebra Trust.

“By counting the Grevy’s, the numbers are now precise and believable, and policies can be made accordingly,” he added.

Why are Grevy’s zebra important? “They are an iconic species for Kenya. They are an early warning system, and they scout out good grazing areas for livestock. They eat stems that cattle don’t like, and leave the grass blades for the cows,” Dr Rubenstein said.

Last weekend, I went to Laikipia for the announcement of the census results. The area is rich in wildlife; we drove past an agitated elephant, and a shy reticulated giraffe trying to hide behind shrubbery, unaware that its long neck was sticking out over the top.

Laikipia is home to a large population of Grevy’s zebra that we saw on a game drive through Mpala Conservancy. The species is larger than the more common plains zebra, and has distinctive narrow stripes.

Laikipia is also home to the last remaining subspecies of the northern white rhino — one male, Sudan, and two females, Najin and Fatu. They face extinction, and are held in captivity under tight security.

Some 95 per cent of Grevy’s zebra are found in Kenya, and 5 per cent in Ethiopia. They have declined at a rate of 80 per cent over the past 35 years. The greatest threat is loss of habitat through unplanned settlements and reduced grasslands.

So what can be done to increase the Grevy’s zebra population?

A forum was held at Mpala Research Centre in Laikipia on September 3, to come up with solutions to raise the numbers. Officials from the counties inhabited by the zebra, and concerned stakeholders in Kenya’s wildlife sector, mapped the way forward.

“Partnerships are necessary for the Grevy’s zebra to thrive. Data is gathered by local scouts who know the animals and the terrain well. Governors and their designates can include resource development and management in their policies,” Dr Rubenstein said.

Kenya Wildlife Service Director General Kitili Mbathi said the organisation would organise a meeting for the governors of the concerned counties.