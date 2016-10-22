Ugandan playwright who's a coin collector

Magazine

Deborah Kawe Asiimwe is an award-winning Ugandan playwright, performer and currently co-curator and producer of the Kampala International Theatre Festival. PHOTO | MORGAN MBABAZI

Deborah Kawe Asiimwe was no stranger to the performing arts, having grown up in a typical rural African home where storytelling was not just an art but a way of life.

She says her career in the performing arts was influenced by “...my grandmother’s folktales, and her insistence on me retelling them in subsequent nights, as well as the men in our village who used to perform Ebyevugo (epic poetry),” she told The EastAfrican.

“It was this unconventional education that actually drove me into studying performing arts.

Asiimwe was born in Kiruhura district, in southwestern Uganda, where she attended primary and secondary school. She went to Makerere University for a diploma course in Music, Dance and Drama, and later a Bachelor of Arts in Performing Arts. She later got a Master of Fine Arts in Writing for Performance from the California Institute of the Arts, in the US.

She worked with the Sundance Institute Theatre Programme, leading the East African initiative for six years from 2009 to 2015. Later in 2015, she became a Writing Fellow at the Akademie Schloss Solitude in Stuttgart, Germany, and a guest lecturer/artist at Pomona College in California, US.

Her advice to young people who want to study and work in performing arts is: “To silence the doubting Thomases, just do it.”

Asiimwe’s recent plays include: Forgotten World, Cooking Oil and Un-entitled. Her play Will Smith Look Alike won the first prize in the 2010 BBC African Performance Play Writing Competition.

Her greatest professional achievement to date is “producing two editions and going on to the third one of the Kampala International Theatre Festival.”

Asked about what she finds exciting in drama, she said: “I don’t know if the word is exciting, but I do find it fulfilling. You know something that you do, and it makes you whole? That’s exactly how I feel when I am engaged with my work.”

On professional challenges she has encountered Asiimwe observes that the biggest is society’s perception that performing arts cannot be a full time career.

After a day’s work, you will find her either reading a book, swimming or watching reality television shows — which she, ironically considers very bad shows.

--------------------------------------

What’s your off-duty passion?

I love swimming and meeting with friends for African teas or coffee or watching really bad television shows by which I mean reality shows. I am also blessed with nieces and nephews, and it is always a joy to spend time with them, and learn from the honesty and bluntness of teenagers.