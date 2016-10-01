Snap! As two galleries offer photo shows!

Magazine

Turkey feathers, by Sushil Chauhan. PHOTO | FRANK WHALLEY

Photography takes centre stage this week with two exhibitions within a few kilometres of each other.

One is of photographs that vary from documentary to general commercial work, while the other is of images pushing at the frontiers of technique and interpretation.

The doccies come in a heady mixture of styles and subjects at the Shifteye Gallery in Hurlingham, Nairobi.

Called Masterpieces, the exhibition is the annual competition of the Photographers Association of Kenya, held to recognise “outstanding and creative” work in nine different categories, which include Architecture and Interiors, Landscape and Environmental, Weddings and Street.

The results, 52 works by 45 photographers, are much as you would expect — technically proficient and with something to interest everyone.

Cameras are so good nowadays and so easy to use that a sharp and well-lit photograph can almost be taken for granted. So now, more than ever, the eye is everything — and that is where photographers pass or fail.

To take the passes, David Macharia Mwangi shows us a leopard turning to look at his lens while Paul Kinuthia notices a little girl in a bus shelter glancing back at his camera… and in Art and Abstract, Sushil Chauhan finds rhythm in the feathers of the gunpowder bird, a turkey.

Demonstrating Documentary at its best is Georgina Goodwin’s photo of Margaret Ngendo, who radiates dignity. Ms Ngendo, naked from the waist up, underwent a mastectomy to beat breast cancer 32 years ago, and this is a picture of personal courage.

In Masterpieces, this photo is a master class.

A quick drive away is Frontiers of the Present at the Circle Gallery in Lavington, where curator James Muriuki (who honourably resists the temptation to include his own work) sets out to explore new ideas in the medium with some 43 images by 10 photographers.

Twenty-one of these are by one man, Joel Lukhovi, who presents them in a panel of postcards taken with a pinhole camera. Called In Conversation, all are abstract and smoky and suggest conversations that are downright dull.

One of the features of a pinhole, like that of any stopped-down lens, is that it offers almost infinite depth of field, which means everything should be in focus. In Lukhovi’s case, everything is deliberately indistinct.

So here we have a new frontier in pinhole photography, rather as we would seek to advance the frontiers of conventional photography by sticking a finger in front of the lens; an exciting development that some amateurs achieve every day.

Thankfully not all the photos aggressively push frontiers; some do it subtly, for example Guillaume Bonn’s full length and nearly life size portrait Warriors 1. It is of a camouflaged bush ranger, festooned with grasses, twigs and bits of netting. I have rarely, if ever, seen such sharpness maintained over such a large area. It is a quirky tour-de-force.