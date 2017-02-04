SHORT STORY: A case of mistaken identity

Magazine

Shipwoni’s body could only take so much. His puffed, torn mouth could only mumble incoherently. Curled up in a foetal position, he was lapsing into his own surreal world, where things were happening in a disjointed maze. ILLUSTRATION | JOHN NYAGAH | NATION MEDIA GROUP

When Shipwoni saw the motorcycle in the isimba, the hut he shared with his brother Maremwa, he was elated. He knew, then, that he would make the trip to Khayega after all.

Not that he had planned to make the trip today; Atamba, his girlfriend who lived in Khayega, had called him desperately insisting that he should go.

Shipwoni had just arrived from the neighbour’s farm where he had gone in the morning to weed the maize crop.

Since the onset of the rainy season a month ago, Shirere village had been busy with farming activities. The long rains heralded the season of planting maize and beans, the major food crops grown in the village and the larger Kakamega County. Just like during the planting season, weeding was done by all able-bodied members of the family.

Those who could afford it, or had large farms like his neighbour, would hire the services of local youths. It was from such work that Shipwoni, standing at the entrance of the isimba, stumbled upon the motorcycle in the dimly lit room, reclining majestically like some mystical, regal, feral beast — against the wall that partitioned the bedroom from the sitting room.

It could only have been Maremwa, his elder brother who worked as a motorcycle taxi operator, who had left it there.

Since Atamba’s call while on the farm, Shipwoni had agonised over how he would raise the Ksh100 fare to and from Khayega — the market located some six kilometres east of Shirere village. The Ksh50 wage he had earned would only cover half the journey. Now, with the motorcycle, he would be able to save the day’s earnings. He could easily make the trip without Maremwa being the wiser, he thought.

Shipwoni emerged from the isimba pushing the motorcycle. Outside, he saw the name “Lion” emblazoned on the fuel tank. He checked the gauge and ascertained there was enough fuel to last the trip.

Once again, he mused over Atamba’s call: “Heartbroken” captured his initial impression when they spoke. He put on the reflector–jacket and helmet that lay on the pillion.

He then mounted the motorcycle, and hit the kick-start. The roar from the rickety engine roused the otherwise quiet homestead. His mother, startled by the noise, confronted her son.

“Is this how to announce one’s presence?” she asked.

She was not amused to see Shipwoni dressed and leaving, without even as much as acknowledging her.

“Mother,” he shouted, because the motorcycle’s engine was sputtering noisily. “I did not want to bother you.” Shipwoni knew he had erred, but he was rushing against time. Atamba needed him, and he intended to return the motorcycle, without the knowledge of Maremwa. Perhaps when he came back, he would concoct a convincing story to assuage her.

“I am in a hurry. I will explain later.”