SHORT STORY: The wedding crasher

My past has caught up with me, followed closely by the police. My perfect day turns into a complete nightmare as I am handcuffed and led away in my wedding dress. ILLUSTRATION | JOHN NYAGAH | NATION MEDIA GROUP

I wake up to a beautiful Saturday morning. To be honest, I haven’t slept much because after months of planning, it’s finally my wedding day.

I get out of bed and head to the kitchen, a big smile on my face. Susie, my best maid, is making breakfast, which I know I can’t eat because of all the butterflies in my stomach. Instead, I drink a glass of orange juice and then head to the bathroom for a shower.

By the time I am done, my little apartment is a beehive of activity. The hair stylist orders me into a chair, and in no time, my bridesmaids and I are all dolled up. It’s go time. We pile into the waiting vintage cars and set off for the church.

Walking down the aisle is a surreal moment for me. I see my friends and family and my wonderful groom up at the altar waiting for me. He seems a bit nervous, which makes me smile. Finally, we are making it official and starting our life together as husband and wife. I am surrounded by love and I have never been happier.

The ceremony begins and to be honest, I don’t hear much of anything the pastor says. I am lost in my happiness. I rally when it is time to recite the vows, knowing that in moments, we will be man and wife.

“Should anyone here present know of any reason that this couple should not be joined in holy matrimony, speak now or forever hold your peace.”

Kevin shifts anxiously and I smile reassuringly at him. This isn’t a movie and nobody is going to come bursting in with an objection.

Suddenly, there is commotion at the back.

“I object!”

I break into a cold sweat. I know that voice. Kevin lets go of my hand and turns to see who dares interrupt our big day.

“She can’t marry him because she is already married to me,” the intruder says, advancing towards the altar.

This can’t be happening. He is supposed to be dead! I am sure I killed him!

There are gasps from the guests and Kevin turns to me, confusion written all over his face. I start hyperventilating and feel a strong urge to run away. My past has caught up with me, followed closely by the police. My perfect day turns into a complete nightmare as I am handcuffed and led away in my wedding dress.

Down at the police station, I am led into what I assume is an interrogation room. I can hear, Matthew, my husband, and Kevin my almost-husband, engaged in a heated argument. One of the arresting officers walks into the room and takes the seat directly opposite me.