REBECCA MIANO: I delegate but also dictate if need be

On November 1, the directors of the Kenya Electricity Generating Company (KenGen) approved Rebecca Miano as new managing director and chief executive officer of the state-owned firm. She is the first woman MD in the 60 years of the company’s existence.

It was a monumental decision; she became the third woman to head an energy firm after Sumayya Hassan-Athmani and her successor MaryJane Mwangi of oil marketer National Oil.

“This is an exciting achievement,” Miano told The EastAfrican.

Miano was appointed to the firm’s top job in an acting capacity in late August following the retirement of Albert Mugo, who had held the position for three years.

Until her appointment, Miano was responsible for driving the corporate governance agenda at the company.

The 51-year old joined the state-owned power producer in 1998 and worked as a senior legal officer, assistant company secretary and a legal affairs director.

She holds a Bachelor of Laws (LLB) degree with Honours, a diploma in Law and a Post-graduate diploma in Comparative Law and is a member of the Institute of Certified Public Secretaries of Kenya (ICPSAK).

She was awarded the Order of the Grand Warrior of Kenya in 2010 for her outstanding public service.

Asked why women still lag behind in representation in corporate leadership despite huge constitutional and policy strides made in the country, Miano cited lack of confidence and mentorship from those who are already in those positions.

“We still have the old myth that girls and women cannot lead and this is something that we have to break. If we can demystify this notion and get more mentorship sessions by those of us who are already in these positions, then we should be able to have more women leaders and increase the aspiration among young women to aim and for the top of the corporate ladder,” Miano said.

You are the first woman managing director of KenGen in its more than 60 years of operation. How do you feel about that?

I am excited and honoured to hold that accolade. This definitely demystifies the notion that women are not interested or qualified to serve in high corporate positions. It possible for women to achieve their goals through merit.

What’s your typical day like?

My regular wake up time is between 5am and 5:30am, which, is early enough for my 15 minutes morning stretch and devotion, before getting to the office by 7am. Because of my tight schedule, I have to write down the five important things I must do each day before the close of business. I leave the office at 5pm.

What’s your leadership style?

Situational. It depends on what issue I’m dealing with. I give people leeway to do what they must do, especially if I see that a person is mature enough to handle an assignment and it only requires that I delegate. I always do so and wait for results.

However, for issues such as compliance, safety and those that directly affect the nature of the business, I normally take charge and issue strict directives in may might sometimes seem a dictatorial style.

No one is born a leader, you have to work on improving your skills.

Do you sometimes get bored with meetings?

Yes, especially when they are long and boring. I am quick to notice people who did not prepare adequately because they tend to talk a lot to make up for it. A prepared person is focused and short on explanations.

What’s your off duty passion?

Cooking. I really love cooking. In fact, I’d say I’m a very good cook. My mother was a cook and I think that’s one of the best things I got from her. I just love going upcountry and cooking for my family. I make very good chapatis.

How do you unwind from a busy week?

Watching plays at the Alliance Francaise arts and cultural centre. I enjoy performing art. I’m always checking out when Heartstrings Entertainment will have their next live stage comedy. I also read a lot of books and serve actively in my church.

What was your last best read?

That has got to be The Charge: Activating the 10 Human Drives That Make You Feel Alive by Brandon Burchard.

What do you consider to be your biggest achievement so far?

That would have to be a court case the company was handling some time back. It was a very sensitive issue and no one was courageous enough to sign the papers.

While everyone was worried and afraid of even moving their feet, I made a decision and signed the papers, something which gave us a solution and we actually went ahead and won the case.

Any regrets?

Yes, but more of a lesson in life than regrets. There were days the company faced serious challenges and I stressed myself a lot, cried and lost sleep trying to find solutions. I should have probably taken those challenges positively and viewed them as opportunities. Looking back. those challenges actually made me who I am today.

What’s your personal style?

Because of the nature of my work, you will always find me in formal dresses and suits, but out of the office for say weddings and other social events, I prefer dresses and head wraps in colourful African printed fabric.

From your interest in art, I would like to presume that you like music. Who are your favourite artistes?

Gospel musicians Don Moen and John Smith would never be missing on my playlist, whether in the car or at home. I grew up on country music, especially Kenny Rodgers.

What’s your favourite destination in East Africa?

I have been to very many beautiful places around East Africa from the coastal beaches to the national parks and mountains but I’m yet to find anything that beats the magical and breathtaking scenery at Olkaria where our company’s geothermal plants are located. Watching the Rift Valley landscape from the viewpoints is breathtaking.

What is never missing from your fridge?

I use spinach literally every day in my cooking, so I never miss spinach, carrots and blueberries.

What is your message to young girls aspiring to be CEOs when they grow up?