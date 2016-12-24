Pet cheetah trade threatens entire population

Magazine

Cheetah cubs confiscated in Somaliland. The cub on the bottom had just died due to inadequate care. The other two were eventually transferred to a sanctuary in Ethiopia. PHOTO | GUNTHER WIRTH

A phone call from a US Marine in November 2005 set Patricia Tricorache, assistant director for strategic communications of the Namibia-based Cheetah Conservation Fund (CCF), on the path to fighting the illegal wildlife trade.

“He was calling from Ethiopia about two cheetah cubs that were tied with ropes outside a restaurant in Gode, a remote village in eastern Ethiopia. He was a vet and said that the cubs would die soon; he was considering buying them.

“I begged him not to buy them because it would only encourage more poaching. We frantically began calling everyone we knew in Ethiopia, including the Environmental Protection Agency, the Ethiopian Wolf Conservation Programme and the US Embassy.

One cub was blind in one eye, both were severely malnourished.

“A week later the EPA confiscated the three-month-old cheetah cubs and the US military flew them from Gode and delivered them to the National Palace in Addis, 1000-kilometres away,” said Patricia.

“We then started hearing from people who owned cheetahs or wanted to buy or sell them. It was an eye-opener of how big the cheetah trade was.

“We organised confiscations whenever possible, and I decided to keep track of all the communications.”

Cheetah trade

By 2010, CCF had the world’s most extensive database of illegal trafficking of cheetahs.

Listed under Appendix 1 by Cites, it is illegal to trade in cheetahs.

But it is okay to trade in captive-born cheetahs under Cites Appendix 2. South Africa, for example, supplies about 70 per cent of captive-bred cheetahs in the world.

“Breeding and raising cheetahs is very difficult and so we believe that many are from the wild. The mortality rate of captive-born cheetahs averages 25 per cent; most die within the first month,” said Patricia, who was enroute to Addis Ababa for a cheetah stakeholder meeting to discuss how to reduce supply of cheetahs from the region.

Reports of cubs smuggled into South Africa from neighbouring countries have prompted conservationists to call for better controls to prove the origin of cheetahs traded.

“The Horn of Africa, where we now have a network of people reporting cases, is of great concern,” she added.