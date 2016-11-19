Paintings in smoke and natural lines

Magazine

Jungle Life, by Evanson Kang’ethe. PHOTO | KARI MUTU

Evanson Kang’ethe has new figurative illustrations done in his unique style of “Outlinism” and “Smoke Paintings.” The Outlinism works are visual stories of social settings or the natural world where each form is outlined in black.

Kang’ethe, 65, starts his storytelling by collecting items from nature, like sticks, stones and leaves, then imprinting them onto canvas. He then draws in more figures and forms until the entire surface is a medley of colours and shapes. There is a face, a body or half a leg as he expresses daily human experiences.

Much of his work is influenced by the natural environment that surrounds his studio and living space. But urban scenes and routine activities such as sitting inside a vehicle also inspire his creative juices.

Jungle Life came from observations of frenzied activity in the city, and Mythology of Monkey in Its Wild happened when he noticed monkeys living with urban residents.

Outlinism also calls for detailed observation of minutiae. “The other day I saw a beetle caught by many ants and it couldn’t even move.” Now he is working on ways to incorporate the tiniest insect life.

The Smoke paintings are an entirely different style. Smoke is frequently associated with negative actions such as destruction or environmental pollution. But Kang’ethe portrays smoke in a positive way.

Partly abstract and partly figurative, his smoke paintings all have moody grey atmospheres. Marine Life is an aquatic image of brightly coloured fish swimming in smoky grey waters, and the leaves and twigs in Yellow Leaf lend a light block print feel to the darkly quaint image.

Other smoke paintings show campfires and hearth stones, representing situations where people gather together to discuss politics or problems.

“Sometimes the smoke is too much but still people stay and talk. Ideas are created around the fire,” said Kang’ethe.