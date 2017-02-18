Meet Joshua Rugema, permanently on the move

Magazine

Joshua Rugema. PHOTOS | COURTESY

Joshua Rugema. As head of the East African Commodity Exchange (EAX), one of the fastest growing companies in the region, Joshua Rugema is an extremely busy man.

His affinity for investment shows in his career path and at 38 years of age, his journey is still ongoing. His daily routine entails attending multiple meetings with stakeholders and he is permanently on the move.

He is working to spin something recognisable out of EAX being the third-largest agricultural commodities exchange in Africa behind the South African Futures Exchange and the Ethiopia Commodity Exchange.

Graduating with a Major in finance and economics, Rugema attended Taylor University in Indiana, US, where he also worked for some time before moving back to Africa to work in various managerial posts in the business sector.

Although born in Rwanda, he lived in Kenya as a child and attended high school in Germany and university in the US. He has also lived in Israel.

He had been managing director of H2O venture companies in Rwanda before joining EAX.

What’s your off-duty passion?

I love to read. I read widely and wildly. I read a lot of different things and it’s usually how I spend my time, I have a TV in my house that I never watch.

If you hadn’t turned out to be who you are today, what would you have become?

I probably would have been a chef. I enjoy cooking, food itself and creating in the kitchen. I don’t get to do it often because of my work, but I love it.

What signifies your personal style?

I guess it’s simple but elegant, as I don’t like flashy things.

How do you manage your wardrobe?

I try to be very efficient — I like solid colours, but simple. The whites, blues, grays and blacks; nothing crazy. I don’t claim to be a fashionista by any means but obviously working in a professional atmosphere I’m required to dress professionally.