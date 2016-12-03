Legendary Rwandan artist’s tribute to small formats

Magazine

Epa Binamungu’s 111 art pieces are set up in small groups or a series of six pieces. PHOTO | ANDREW KAZIBWE

Epa Binamungu’s latest works merge several techniques.

Returning from hiatus this year, the legendary 71-year-old visual artist has eye-catching works in Tribute to Small Formats — a solo exhibition.

Having mastered several techniques over the years, Binamungu’s 111 art pieces are set up in small groups or a series of six pieces.

Throughout his collection, the artist’s unique use of the palette knife is clearly seen. He uses acrylic paint on canvas to take his audience on an adventure. The pieces are like pages telling big stories in a small composition.

His exhibition is a tribute to small formats that rule out the belief that stories, messages or ideas have to be conveyed through large media.

Binamungu uses small pieces to tackle themes like vibration, light, culture and others. In one semi-abstract painting titled Reading, he uses warm colours to express activity — not necessarily human.

Binamungu also has a few larger paintings. Heritage is a 150 by 100 cm piece crafted onto canvas. He uses barkcloth, sand and acrylic paint to create the figure of a Rwandan woman traditionally dressed. He folds the barkcoth to craft the background, and also to adorn the woman. It is a beautiful use of mixed media.

With over 43 years of practising art under his belt, Binamungu says he continues to evolve.