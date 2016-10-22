Kigeli V: The last monarch of Rwanda

Magazine

Nearly six decades ago in 1959, as a two-year-old toddler was being whisked away to safety following an uprising against his community in Rwanda, a 23-year-old prince assumed the reins of power in an evidently troubled state.

The uprising, referred to as the “social revolution,” “the Hutu peasant revolution” or the “wind of destruction” — known as Muyaga in Kinyarwanda — ended the dominance of the Tutsi, the majority of whom fled into exile in Uganda and DR Congo where they lived for decades as a stateless Rwandan diaspora.

The 23-year-old prince was born Jean-Baptiste Ndahindurwa on June 29, 1936, and on assuming the throne became known as Kigeli V. His reign was short-lived as he was run out of town to Uganda barely two years later by the same forces that had earlier driven the family of the toddler. The toddler’s name was Paul Kagame.

Following Kigeli V’s departure, Belgium, then the colonial power in Rwanda, swiftly abolished the kingdom and declared the country a republic — an interference that hurt the monarch more than the loss of power itself as he would later reveal to a United Nations panel.

And so came to an end the reign of monarchs in Rwanda.

The flight

The would-be last official king of Rwanda fled eastwards into DR Congo and onwards to begin a life both as a refugee and a consistent advocate for the immediate, safe and unconditional return home of all Tutsi exiles — a desire he would personally never fulfil in his lifetime.

For the next three decades there were several attempts by Rwandan exiles to return to their motherland. All ended in catastrophe until 1990, when the Rwandan Patriotic Front waged a war that seemed better planned with a resolute leadership. It involved the now 33-year-old Kagame, who, in spite of several false starts, would eventually lead it to an unprecedented victory.

The central premise of the uprising by the Rwanda Patriotic Front/Army was their demand to return home after then president Juvenal Habyarimana had declared Rwanda “was full.”

Rwanda exiles, wherever they were, would do well to stay permanently there, said Habyarimana — whose death in a plane crash in April 1994 triggered the genocide that killed over a million Rwandans — mainly Tutsi and moderate Hutus — in just 100 days. It’s now officially known as the 1994 Genocide against Tutsis.

Although Habyarimana could not have handed the RPF a better galvanising tool for their rebellion with that statement on exiles and the country being full, it failed to work on the exiled king, who, despite having no powers, could still have marshalled support to boost their cause.

The reluctant monarch, Kigeli V was not given to force much less an armed uprising, to fight his way back home.

In 1960, he reportedly told a United Nations hearing on the upheavals in Rwanda that he was not that hungry for power and would accept whatever the people decided about the future of the monarchy.

A difficult return