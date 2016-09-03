Historical tour of bustling Nairobi

Magazine

From left, Standard Chartered building, built in Roman-style with a colonnaded entrance; Pan Africa House, built in Georgian-style and constructed from Nairobi bluestone; and Former Torr’s Hotel, a red-brick building inspired by City Hall in Stockholm, Sweden that now houses CfC Stanbic bank. All the three buildings are located along Kenyatta Avenue in Nairobi. PHOTO | KARI MUNTU

A walk through the streets of downtown Nairobi is like a journey through more than a century of history.

Some 130 years ago, Nairobi was a swampland called enkare nyirobi (place of cool waters) by the Maasai who came to water their livestock there. In 1899, the British colonial authorities set up a resupply station for the “Lunatic Express,” the Mombasa-Uganda Railway. It was the railroad that gave rise to Nairobi.

Kipande House, on Kenyatta Avenue and Loita Street, was built in 1913 as a railway warehouse because the trains line ran on Loita Street before the 1951 master plan.

Now a bank branch of KCB Group, the two-storey building, with its clock tower, was designed by Gurdit Singh. It was the tallest building in town until City Hall was constructed in 1935.

At Kipande House, during the colonial times, Africans were issued with identity cards, called kipande, which were used to monitor their movements. The kipande was inserted in a bronze pass holder worn around the neck like a cowbell.

The Old Provincial Commissioner’s Office at the corner of Kenyatta Avenue and Uhuru Highway is now the Nairobi Gallery. Originally built for the Ministry of Native Affairs in 1913, it was informally called the Hatches, Matches and Dispatches office because it was where births, marriages and deaths were registered.

Kenyatta Avenue, was first named Third Avenue then renamed Delamere Avenue after Lord Delamere, one of the wealthiest and most influential British settlers.

Growing trade because of the railway attracted new banks. The National Bank of India, opened in 1904, was the official bank for the railway project.

Standard Bank of South Africa opened its first Nairobi branch in 1911 and later became the Standard Chartered Bank, which is still housed in the same Roman-style building with a colonnaded entrance.

The adjacent building is Westminster House, a three-floor building with balustraded balconies that houses Ecobank. It was first built in 1928 as a hotel.

Next to Westminster is the Pan African House, today a branch of Family Bank. This Georgian-style building is constructed from Nairobi bluestone, like most other buildings of this period.

Colonial legacy