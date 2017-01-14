GALLARIES: Solve this riddle and do the polka

Magazine

Mystery view... do you know the owner? PHOTO | FRANK WHALLEY

Let’s see if we can solve a New Year mystery.

The wordly goods of an art dealer who ran a gallery in Nairobi arrived at her new home in the UK and triggered a puzzle she is still trying to solve.

Among the furniture and crates of African paintings that were her stock in trade was a 3ft by 5ft oil of what looks like a view of the Mediterranean or perhaps an Italian lake — and she has absolutely no idea how it got there.

Lavishly presented in a rich gold frame, the painting, reproduced here, looks rather syrupy to me, but it is certainly by a capable artist.

The loose handling of the table in the foreground and the tumbling flowers show confidence, and the drawing is sound.

The painting is signed Jameson. On the back is a name known only to the owner.

“It was just there in the container,” said art dealer Tosin Rotimi who used to run the Iroke gallery specialising in West African paintings, from her home off Loresho Ridge.

If it is your painting or you know who owns it — and how it ended up in a container that was sent to the West Country city of Bath — then Rotimi would be delighted to hear from you. And return it once ownership is verified.

Contact me and I’ll put you in touch.

From a painting whose attraction lies in its florid brushwork to an exhibition that projects minimalism.

This I suspect was an inevitable byproduct of the curator’s intention to offer a show tagged Affordable Art in nice time for the festive season.

Of the 50 or so works on show, the majority were of single figures — human and animal — or of other subjects stripped to their essentials.

Understandable enough, given a need to keep prices down, even though the gallery’s idea of what is affordable may differ from yours’ and mine (one painting at $2,700 for example).

But let us celebrate the reductive quality of some of the work and remember the maxim, “less is more.” Let us also remember Matisse and Picasso, the value of whose output would challenge the GDP of some small nations; yet both were artists who revelled in economy of expression.