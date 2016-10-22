Backpacking across Africa while being Black and broke

Magazine

Jean Olivier, a Haitian-American bungee jumped at Victoria Falls in Zimbabwe and at the Bloukrans Bridge in South Africa. COURTESY PHOTO | JEAN OLIVIER

I met Jean Olivier at an art exhibition at Nairobi’s Alliance Française. Short, stout, dark-skinned with dreadlocked hair and in a pair of khaki shorts and a t-shirt, he spoke with a slight lisp and insisted on using the little Swahili he had learnt in his travels.

Olivier is a Haitian-American who had been in Nairobi for a month, living with a friend and exploring the city by matatu (the 14 or 24-seater minivan used for public transport), tuktuk (three-wheeler taxi) and boda boda (motorcycle taxi).

He traversed the city using Matatu apps, and avoided shopping malls.

Olivier had been to the Kenyan Coast and described the beaches as “safe and mzuri sana, kabisa!” As a vegetarian whose only meat dish is fish, he loved the Swahili delicacies of “samaki wa kupaka” (spicy coated deep fried fish) and “mchicha” (leafy local vegetables).

When I met him in Nairobi, he was enroute to Ethiopia, for the North Africa leg of his African journey.

He had done the Southern Africa circuit, climbed Mount Kilimanjaro, bungee jumped at Victoria Falls in Zimbabwe and at the Bloukrans Bridge in South Africa.

Who are you and what inspired you to travel through Africa?

I’m a 31-year old first generation Haitian-American, born and raised in the US. I decided to come to Africa and backpack across as many countries as possible to get answers to questions not covered by the US education system, and to debunk myths in my life about Africa. For example, before leaving the US, I had the impression that I’d be approached by beggars on landing at the airport.

This is a spiritual pilgrimage for me and I wanted to do the Cape to Cairo trip so that I can show people I left in the US Africa through my eyes. I didn't believe Africa was all doom and gloom as portrayed by the international media.

When did you set out in this trip?

I left the US on December 31 last year. My first stop was in Cairo for a connecting flight to my first real destination which was Tanzania, my adoptive home. I spent my first one and a half months on the continent in Tanzania.

I then travelled to Zambia, Zimbabwe, Botswana, Namibia, South Africa, Mozambique, Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda, Ethiopia, Sudan, Egypt. I always travelled overland using buses and trains.

Had you been to Africa before this?