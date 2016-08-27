Tech helps Tanzania to discover more gold reserves

Business

The use of geographical information system (GIS) technology in gold exploration in Tanzania has led to the discovery of large deposits near the Bulyanhulu goldmine in Kahama.

This was revealed at a recent workshop organised by Kenya-based firm ESRI Eastern Africa, which has a presence in Tanzania, to showcase the latest GIS technology used in prospecting, exploration and extraction.

“Using the technology, we have identified deposits of gold on the eastern side of Siga Hills, which could be bigger than the mine at Bulyanhulu,” said Dr Beny Lugenga of EB Hance Company, a mining firm.

He said that GIS mapping, though expensive, is effective for exploration.

“What we targeted and found would not have been possible without this technology,” said Dr Lugenga.

GIS technology helps in gathering, storing, analysing and sharing location-based information. It involves 3D visualisation; visualisation of geochemical and hydrological data; assessment of environmental impact and improvement of facility management and policies.

Chief executive of Geological Survey of Tanzania, Prof Abdulkarim Mruma said the technology helps in quick analysis of data.

“We should understand the application of GIS technology and its use in the industry. Let us work together to develop the mineral sector by networking and sharing data,” said Prof Mruma.

Dr Lugenga said that using the same technology, EB Hance Company Ltd in collaboration with General Exploration (formerly Zari), was able to discover rare earth minerals at Ngualla near Lake Rukwa.

“This is going to be the biggest rare earth mineral operation outside of China, which is currently the only supplier of rare earth minerals in the world,” said Dr Lugenga.

Tanzania boasts four large mines: Geita Gold Mine (Anglogold Ashanti), North Mara, Buzwagi and Bulyanhulu.

With its contribution to GDP at 3 per cent, mining remains leading sector in Tanzania.

The country’s target is to get the mining sector to contribute at least 10 per cent or more to the GDP by 2025, when Tanzania expects to attain middle income status.

Over the past 10 years, Tanzania has attracted world renowned mining giants including Anglo-Gold Ashanti, Acacia and Resolute.