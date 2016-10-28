Tanzania central bank puts Twiga Bancorp under receivership

Business

Bank of Tanzania governor Prof Benno Ndulu. PHOTO | FILE

The Bank of Tanzania (BoT) governor Benno Ndulu, addressing a press briefing in Dar es Salaam on Friday, said that Twiga will remain open for only a week.

Tanzania’s central bank has put Twiga Bancorp under receivership for lack of adequate capital.

“The undercapitalised institution poses a risk to the financial sector and the continuation of Twiga Bancorp's operations could threaten the interests of its depositors,” Prof Ndulu said.