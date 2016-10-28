Business
Tanzania central bank puts Twiga Bancorp under receivership
By TEA REPORTER
Posted Friday, October 28 2016 at 18:51
In Summary
Tanzania’s central bank has put Twiga Bancorp under receivership for lack of adequate capital.
The Bank of Tanzania (BoT) governor Benno Ndulu, addressing a press briefing in Dar es Salaam on Friday, said that Twiga will remain open for only a week.
“The undercapitalised institution poses a risk to the financial sector and the continuation of Twiga Bancorp's operations could threaten the interests of its depositors,” Prof Ndulu said.
BoT has also suspended the board of directors and has appointed a statutory manager to take over operations.