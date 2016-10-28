http://www.www.theeastafrican.co.ke/image/view/-/3361386/medRes/1421955/-/a73ktc/-/ndulu.jpg
Tanzania central bank puts Twiga Bancorp under receivership

Bank of Tanzania governor Prof Benno Ndulu. PHOTO | FILE

By TEA REPORTER

Posted  Friday, October 28   2016 at  18:51

Tanzania’s central bank has put Twiga Bancorp under receivership for lack of adequate capital.

The Bank of Tanzania (BoT) governor Benno Ndulu, addressing a press briefing in Dar es Salaam on Friday, said that Twiga will remain open for only a week.

“The undercapitalised institution poses a risk to the financial sector and the continuation of Twiga Bancorp's operations could threaten the interests of its depositors,” Prof Ndulu said.

BoT has also suspended the board of directors and has appointed a statutory manager to take over operations.