Rwanda, Kenya to benefit from India partnerships

Business

RwandAir currently serves 19 destinations, and over the next five years plans to expand to 30 while growing its fleet from nine to 12 aircraft by May 2017. PHOTO | FILE

Agriculture, healthcare and aviation are among sectors in Kenya and Rwanda that will benefit from the partnerships signed with India on the sidelines of the 8th Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2017 took place place in India from January 10-13.

RwandAir will be the biggest beneficiary as President Paul Kagame announced that his country’s national carrier will start direct flights to India later this year after the signing of a Bilateral Air Services Agreement.

“We are ready to discuss business and investments right away. We have every reason to succeed in our efforts. We are here to make it work,” said President Kagame.

RwandAir chief executive John Mirenge said that the necessary paper work on the frequencies and equipment to be used has been completed.

“Our plan is to start the long haul operation to India in April. We hope to ease market access for both countries and boost our tourism sectors,” said Mr Mirenge.

Currently, travellers between Mumbai and Kigali have to change flights either in Entebbe in Uganda, Addis Ababa in Ethiopia or Nairobi in Kenya, with the journey taking more than 10 hours and costing upwards of $2,000, depending on the airline.

Kenya also pushed for an increase in the frequency of flights between Nairobi and Mumbai. In the memorandum of understanding, carriers from both countries were granted seven additional frequencies. Kenya also granted India the right to fly to Kenya, drop off passengers and proceed to another destination on the continent where they have landing rights.

The previous month, KQ had signed a co-operation agreement with India’s Jet Airways to codeshare on domestic flights between Mumbai, New Delhi, Ahmedabad and Hyderabad, in order to enhance connectivity choices for guests travelling from Kenya to India. The arrangement also enables Jet Airways passengers to book codeshare tickets to Nairobi, and access the rest of Kenya Airways’ network across Africa.

“In December 2015, we granted increased frequencies to each other for our respective airlines. I would like to encourage them to exploit the infrastructure laid down by the Bilateral Air Services Agreement to increase connectivity and mobility of people,” said Kenya’s President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Kenya also bagged $100 million for agricultural mechanisation through a line of credit agreement, with the Indian Prime Minister Narenda Modi saying that the country’s long term arrangement with Kenya for production and import of pulses is under discussion.

“We are keen to increase the volume and value of exports to India by shifting our export base from agricultural and minerals-based raw materials to value added manufactured products. We are also seeking partnerships with India in technology transfer to increase our capacity to add value to our natural products. I also requested India to consider extending the project targeting African cotton growing countries to Kenya as this will help to increase production,” said President Kenyatta.

Market access

Kenya is also pushing India to improve market access for its products that are on high demand in India such as leather products and pulses.

In 2015, the trade balance between Kenya and India reached at $2.22 billion in favour of the latter, with the former benefitting from investments worth $3.5 billion over the past five years. In the third quarter of last year, Rwanda imported goods worth $33.02 million from India.