Kiir orders crackdown on illegal fuel dealers

By JOSEPH ODUHA

More by this Author

President Salva Kiir has ordered State-owned oil company Nilepet to immediately stop issuing individual licences to fuel tankers in a bid to stem illicit trade.

The South Sudanese leader said Wednesday evening that the dealers were supplying oil to the black market at exorbitant prices causing a fuel crisis in the country.

Mr Kiir also directed officials from his office, Nilepet, National Security, Finance and Petroleum ministries to set up a task force within 72 hours that will crackdown on the illicit fuel dealers.

The stipulated price for a litre of petrol is 22 South Sudan pounds ($0.18). In the black market it costs 900 South Sudanese pounds ($7.2).

For motorists it is an agonising search for the fuel. The oil-rich country is plagued by sporadic fuel shortages – since its independence in 2011, paralysing the transport sector, businesses and government departments that rely on the petrol to power generators.