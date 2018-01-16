By JAMES NGUNJIRI

The Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) governor Patrick Njoroge has been named the 2018 Central Banker of the Year in Africa by an international UK-based publication.

The Banker Magazine, a publication by the Financial Times Group, which also owns The Financial Times, recognised Dr Njoroge for his role in cleaning up Kenya’s financial sector.

This is the third international award accorded to Dr Njoroge since he took over leadership of the CBK in July 2015.

“Since being appointed as central bank governor in July 2015, he has acted swiftly to clean up the country’s banking sector, improve supervision and guidance measures, and spearhead efforts to position Kenya as a hub for green finance,” the magazine said.

“Monetary policy has remained stable and effective since late 2016 and inflation has generally remained within or close to the banks’ target range,” it added.

Banker Magazine said Dr Njoroge’s prudence and long-term vision for Kenya’s economy and banking sector ensured that he scooped the award.

Feted

In May 2016, he was recognised as the Central Bank Governor of the year at the African Banker Award held during the African Development Bank (AfDB) annual meeting in Lusaka, Zambia.

Later in October same year, he received the Global Markets Central Banker Governor of the Year award for sub-Saharan Africa on the sidelines of the IMF/World Bank meetings in Washington, DC.

The Banker’s Central Banker of the Year 2018 awards celebrate the officials that have best managed to stimulate growth and stabilise their economy.