Miners decry Kenya govt’s giving China mapping tender

Business

The survey to map Kenya’s mineral resources is expected to cost $70 million and take 30 months to be completed. PHOTO | FILE

Miners in Kenya have put the government on the spot for withdrawing $28.5 million in public funding for a survey to map the country’s mineral resources in favour of financing from China.

The Kenya Chamber of Mines fears dusting off a controversial pact signed in 2013, which gives China’s Geological Exploration Technology Institute (GETI) exclusive rights to do the geophysical survey with funding from Beijing, amounted to ceding control of the country’s resources.

“China will end up controlling the mining sector if they fund and carry out the survey because they will have raw data on the country’s mineral wealth,” Kenya Chambers of Mines chief executive officer Moses Njeru told The EastAfrican.

However, GETI did not carry out the mapping in 2013 after China said it would only finance the survey on condition that Kenya grant its firms priority in mineral exploration.

The airborne survey is critical because it will provide detailed geological mapping and mineral resource assessments needed to drive the growth of the nascent sector.

The survey is estimated to cost $70 million and will be carried out over 30 months.

“Kenya is a greenfield of minerals but for investors to come into the country, they need credible data that can inform investment decisions,” said Mr Njeru.

However, Principal Secretary in the Ministry of Mining Ibrahim Mohamed said the government had not made a final decision on the funding of the survey and Treasury was reaching out to other financiers.

“Discussions are still ongoing with Treasury for funds from other sources like the World Bank,” he told The EastAfrican.

He added that to guarantee the credibility of the survey, the Ministry had set stringent standards that the company that wins the contract must adhere to.

Treasury recalled funds

In October last year, British and Canadian consultancy firms International GeoScience Services and Paterson, Grant and Watson won a consultancy contract to oversee the survey.

The firms were to provide consultancy services for development of specifications, terms of reference and supervision of the survey.