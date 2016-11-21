Kenya’s banks lose investor appeal as interest caps bite

Business

Chase Bank on Mama Ngina Street in Nairobi. Industry players said three banks that had shown interest in injecting money into Chase Bank had developed cold feet. PHOTO | FILE

Chase Bank’s hopes of attracting new capital have been dashed by interest rate caps that were effected two months ago, taking the lustre from Kenya’s banking sector in the eyes of investors.

Industry players said three banks that had shown interest in injecting money into the troubled lender, under a revival plan being overseen by the Kenya Deposit Insurance Corporation, had developed cold feet, citing interest rate caps and the valuation of the bank as the key sticking points.

“Local banks are no longer interested in Chase Bank because they have realised that they need to utilise their reserves to deepen their digital banking platform as a result of the interest rate controls,” said Amish Gupta, the chief executive of AG Capital Ltd.

KCB, which KDIC appointed to stabilise operations soon after it took over the management of Chase Bank in May, had openly said it would be in the running to acquire the bank. The bank did not respond to our questions on its interest despite promises to do so. KDIC acting chief executive Mohamud Mohamud did not respond to our queries either.

Mr Gupta said the foreign investors’ interest in Chase Bank has cooled significantly because they have realised that they need to revaluate their strategies and change their business model to be competitive in Kenya.

Chase Bank was put under receivership in April 2016 after the management under-reported insider loans by Ksh8 billion ($77.31 million), triggering a run on deposits.

The capping of interest rates has made banking a volume-driven business that requires players to effectively manage overheads and funding costs, and to have a stable funding base in order to minimise balance sheet refinancing risks.

Prior to the enforcement of interest rate controls on September 14, the Central Bank of Kenya said it had received more than five offers for Chase Bank.

Qatar National Bank (QNB) and Bank of Mauritius were among the institutions that had shown interest.

Regulatory uncertainties facing investors have been compounded by a moratorium announced by the Central Bank a year ago on licensing of new banks, which has been read as a signal that Kenya is overbanked and consolidation should be encouraged. The moratorium has put two banks — Dubai Islamic and Mayfair — which had been licensed provisionally, in a quandary.

Dubai Islamic Bank said it had already spent $30 million on mobilising for the business, and is awaiting a response from the regulator. While Mayfair has yet to comment, it reportedly spent substantial amounts of money to hire staff and set up outlets.

The Central Bank was expected to announce the new strategic investor in Chase Bank by last month, after KCB’s transitional role ended in August. KCB reorganised the institution and helped pay depositors up to $10,000 each. When KCB was appointed to the job in May, KDIC said the bank would also conduct due diligence and decide whether it would acquire a strategic stake in Chase Bank.

Apparent pressure from shareholders forced KDIC back to the drawing board, announcing at the end of KCB’s management that bids would be invited for a stake in Chase Bank. KCB chief executive officer Joshua Oigara said at the time that the bank would compete for majority ownership with other bidders.