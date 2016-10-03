Kenya Airways to pay flyers for delayed Hanoi flight

Business

A KQ Boeing 787 Dreamliner at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport. PHOTO | FILE

Kenya Airways (KQ) will compensate passengers of its Dreamliner flight that was delayed in Hanoi, Vietnam over technical issues last week.

In a statement, the airline said that some of the customers who were scheduled to travel with the aircraft have already received communication on the disruption.

The national carrier also said that this was the first time one of its B787 Dreamliner fleet was developing a technical hitch.

"On the long-haul network, one of our B787 Dreamliners last week experienced a technical problem in Hanoi, Vietnam. This was the first time this particular event had occurred on the worldwide 787 fleet and we had to seek the assistance of Boeing to solve it. Boeing representatives, together with our engineering support team, were involved in troubleshooting and the final return to serviceability, which took longer than expected," KQ said adding that due to this hitch, some of the passengers were re-booked on other flights and carriers.

The airline has in the last week faced customer fury over delays in both its domestic and international flights.