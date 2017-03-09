Interest rate caps eat into Kenya banks’ profits

Business

Kenya's financial sector’s profitability remains subdued in an environment of faltering economic growth and low interest rates. FOTOSEARCH

Kenya’s weaker-than-expected economic growth, election fears and interest rate controls have started impacting corporate earnings, with some listed financial service providers recording declines in earnings per share, effectively eroding dividends to shareholders.

The Nairobi Securities Exchange-listed companies have started releasing their financial performance figures for the year 2016, which saw banking stocks suffer their worst fall in years after the government imposed controls on lending and deposit rates.

The Central Bank of Kenya had cautioned that the poor performance of listed firms would spill over into 2017 due to uncertainty related to the August 8 general election.

“Domestically, the election cycle generally impacts financial stability and growth prospects, especially if results are contested. This coupled with geopolitical and macroeconomic instability in some East African countries where Kenya’s financial institutions operate and the trade links are strong is more likely to be a source of vulnerabilities going forward,” said CBK.

In its Financial Sector Stability report dated August 2016, the Bank said that the 2017 general election is likely to see investors adopt a “wait and see” stance towards any new investments or expansion.

Stockmarket

“As a result, the stockmarket is likely to record further depressed activity,” said the CBK.

So far, only Barclays Bank of Kenya (BBK) and Stanbic Kenya Holdings have made public their full-year financial statements for the year 2016, declaring reductions in profit margins and in earnings per share (EPS).

Barclays’ net profit declined 12 per cent to Ksh7.39 billion ($73.9 million) from the previous year’s Ksh8.4 billion ($84 million), while its EPS fell 12 per cent to Ksh1.36 ($0.01) from Ksh1.55 ($0.02).

Stanbic Holdings Kenya posted a 10 per cent drop in net profits to Ksh4.41 billion ($44.1 million) from Ksh4.9 billion ($49 million) while its EPS dropped 10 per cent to Ksh11.18 ($0.11) from Ksh12.41 ($0.12).

Dividends per share also fell by 15 per cent, to Ksh5.25 ($0.05) from Ksh6.15 ($0.06).

Stanbic Bank chief executive Philip Odera said increased regulation in the banking sector together with a bearish stock market impacted the Group’s performance.

“Growth in impairment charges due to increased general debt provisions aligned to a challenging operating environment also affected our bottom line,” he said.

Analysts at the UK-based Exotix Partners LLP said the earnings for Stanbic Kenya Holdings were partially impacted by interest rate caps.