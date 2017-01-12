Importers pile pressure on East African currencies

Business

The New Year pressure from importers seeking to firm up their dollar positions in a bid to meet their requirements has seen all the regional currencies come under pressure, losing to the dollar.

The Kenyan shilling recorded the biggest loss, touching a 15-month low of 103.60/80 against the dollar on Thursday, mainly due to a surge in demand by importers.

The shilling last hit such lows in August 2015, when it traded at 103.90. The Central Bank of Kenya has recently been under pressure, spending $337 million in December alone to prop up the currency.

Analysts from Cytonn Investments say that despite the Kenya shilling remaining stable despite the 25 bps hike in the Federal Funds Rate last month, there has been a reduction in the country’s reserves, an indication the CBK has been using the funds to keep the currency stable.

“On a year-to-date basis, the shilling is flat against the dollar. However, in recent weeks, we have seen the forex reserves reduce to $7 billion in December, from $7.8 in October 2016, which has led to the decline in the months of import cover below the one-year average of 4.9 months, and is currently at 4.60 months. This is worrying as the rate of decrease in the reserves could be an indication that the CBK is using a lot of reserves to support the shilling, and may continue to do so in the near-term given the global strengthening of the dollar,” the Cytonn analysts said.

Currently, the reserves stand at $6.97 billion, an equivalent of 4.56 months of import cover, while the CBK was in the market this week with an unspecified amount of dollar sale in a bid to cushion the shilling, which is still expected to remain under pressure.

On a year-to-date basis, the shilling, as at the end of 2016 had gained 1.01 per cent against the dollar, according to data from Bloomberg Markets Index.

“We are seeing a lot of demand from importers, especially from the energy sector. The higher prices of oil at the start of the year are also at play,” Gerishon Kinori, a treasury dealer at Bank of Africa said.

On December 10, major oil producers under OPEC persuaded eleven non members to cut production by 558,000 barrels per day. This came on the backdrop of OPEC countries reducing their production by 1.2 million barrels a day. This has since seen the price per barrel rise to $56.86 as at Friday, up from a low of $34, which it traded at the start of last year.

Weakening currency

In Uganda, the shilling has also come under pressure from importers, which has seen commercial banks pick up dollars in anticipation of a surge in demand from importers.

At the end of the week, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,623/3,620 units against the dollar, from mid-December trading of 3,565/3561, according to data from Bloomberg Markets Index. On a year-to-date returns, the currency has appreciated by 0.75 against the dollar.

“We are expecting the currency to experience some slow and gradual depreciation against the dollar spurred by some demand from importers and banks, which are seeking to defend their positions in the market,” Benon Okwenje, trader at Stanbic Bank Uganda said.

Uganda has also seen a drop in its foreign direct investments last year to $776 million from $946 million the previous year, on the account of delayed issuance of oil production licences, which has also partly contributed to the weak dollar inflows.